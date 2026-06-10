Flames burn through roof of house in North Versailles Township

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — Flames burned through the roof of a home in North Versailles Township.
Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the 2600 block of Girard Avenue at 9:53 p.m. on Tuesday.
When Channel 11 arrived at the scene, flames were burning through the roof. Smoke was also pouring into the air.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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