Man arrested, accused of trying to meet teen girl at Fayette County park

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was arrested after police say he went to a Fayette County park with the intention of meeting a teen girl.

Pennsylvania State Police said Vance Edmund Stabley II, 65, of Ruffs Dale, was arrested at Areford Park on Eggleston Street in South Union Township on Tuesday.

Troopers said he went to the park to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old girl under the pretense of sexual contact.

The minor was fictitious, meaning police were waiting at the park for Stabley when he arrived.

Investigators said Stabley was also found to be in possession of child pornography.

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