Man accused of trying to destroy his home with an excavator while family was inside appears in court

SAXONBURG, Pa. — The case against a man accused of ripping apart his home with an excavator while his wife and kids were inside in May will head to trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man accused of trying to destroy his home with an excavator while his family was inside

Erik Pierwsza was charged on May 27 after turning himself in to police.

Police say he and his wife were arguing, and she said she was ‘done.’ Pierwsza allegedly responded, saying, “If it’s over, I’ll tear the house down.”

Prosecutors downgraded one of Pierwsza’s charges.

What his attorney told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek about the lesser charge, and what the attorney says Pierwsza’s wife and kids could have done, coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 and 6.

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