$39,000 civil penalty given for Cheswick smokestack demolition will benefit Springdale, DEP says

The companies responsible for demolishing two smokestacks at the former Cheswick Generating Station in Springdale Borough violated a state act and will pay a civil penalty of $39,100, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Thursday.

Cheswick Plant Environmental Redevelopment Group LLC, Controlled Demolition Inc., and Grant Mackay Company Inc. violated Pennsylvania’s Solid Waste Management Act during the demolition on June 2, according to the DEP. When the stacks fell, debris from the site caused damage to several nearby buildings.

Residents showed Channel 11 houses with broken windows and yards covered in dust, fiberglass and pieces of metal.

The debris and dust are considered waste under Pennsylvania’s environmental laws and regulations, and the deposition of this waste without DEP authorization constitutes a violation, the department said.

A second implosion of the boiler house at the power plant was scheduled for September, but residents filled a lawsuit and it was put on hold.

The DEP said $21,600 of the penalty will go to Springdale Borough for upgrades and/or maintenance of borough-owned parks and recreational areas. The remaining $17,500 will go to the Commonwealth’s Solid Waste Abatement Fund.

“As we pursued environmental enforcement, DEP prioritized directing the majority of the penalty money back to the community,” said DEP Southwest Regional Director Jim Miller. “Springdale Borough will be able to decide how best to use these funds for park and recreation projects.”

