Emergency injunction continues in 2nd Cheswick power plant implosion

People who live in Springdale will be back in court this afternoon for another day of an injunction hearing. It centers on the site of the former Cheswick power plant, where two large smokestacks were brought down last June.

The second implosion of the boiler house at the power plant was scheduled for Friday but was put on hold, with neighbors’ concerns about more damage and potential health impacts. They filed a lawsuit following the first implosion to prevent the second from happening.

Those who are trying to stop the second implosion said that June’s event left dust, dirt and destruction in the community, even racking up state violations.

Defense attorneys argued that the two implosions are structurally different and shouldn’t be compared.

Testimony continues today in Pittsburgh civil court.

