Local

$3M-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PA Lottery PA Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery/Pennsylvania Lottery)

A $3 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket recently sold in Allegheny County.

The $160 Million Cash Blowout ticket was sold at BP, 1717 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

Visit palottery.com for more information.

