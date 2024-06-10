$3M-winning scratch-off ticket sold in Allegheny County

A $3 million-winning Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket recently sold in Allegheny County.

The $160 Million Cash Blowout ticket was sold at BP, 1717 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.

