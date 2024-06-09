Channel 11 obtains video of moments leading up to deadly shooting in Uptown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead after a shooting outside of a gas station in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to Fifth Avenue and Vine Street at around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the chest. That man later died in the hospital.

