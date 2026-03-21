400 tons of litter removed from Allegheny County neighborhoods so far before 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — As the days wind down to the start of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, the city is getting ready to put its best face forward.

On Friday, city and county leaders kicked off the spring edition of the Immaculate Collection, a regionwide initiative to clean and beautify the Pittsburgh area that started in September.

Officials reviewed progress on Friday, saying that 50 miles of major highways leading into and out of Downtown Pittsburgh have been cleaned. These sponsored highway cleanups will continue for the next two years.

Volunteers have also been cleaning more than 50 neighborhoods across Allegheny County, removing more than 400 tons of litter so far.

The officials also announced new programs, including a collegiate litter challenge and a community clean-up call.

Leaders say there are plans in the works to continue litter reduction efforts after the NFL Draft.

“This isn’t just about the NFL Draft,” County Executive Sara Innamorato said. “It’s about the catalytic momentum that is built where people come together to not just pick up trash but to then improve their community.”

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