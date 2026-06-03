Summer-like temperatures on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat is making a comeback with highs Thursday and Friday climbing back into the mid-80s.

Humidity will also be creeping up ahead of a weekend system set to bring us our first rain in more than a week.

Most areas will see showers developing through the afternoon Saturday with a period of steadier rain or a thunderstorm possible Saturday night. While there could be breaks in the rain from time to time, you will need the raingear if heading outdoors and an indoor backup plan for graduation parties and other events.

Scattered showers and a few storms will also be possible Sunday, but there should be more dry hours than wet through the day.

Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time with the weekend system, but Severe Weather Team 11 will be watching the development of this closely for any changes, so check the live updates on Channel 11 News and the Severe Weather Team 11 app often before heading out.

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