$415K online prize awarded to Allegheny County lottery player

The Pennsylvania Lottery recently awarded an online prize of $415,320.35 on the game Big Bank Bucks.

The prize was awarded to a player from Allegheny County.

Big Bank Bucks is a connect-style game. This game contributes to the Mighty Vault Jackpot, which begins at $100,000.

Game play for Big Bank Bucks includes a chance to multiply any prize won up to 10 times. Players also have a chance to unlock five free games and activate a bonus game.

PA Lottery online games can be played on a computer, tablet or mobile device. Players can access these online games and purchase tickets at palottery.com.

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