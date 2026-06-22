Kittanning man sentenced to federal prison for stealing disabled child’s Social Security benefits

A Kittanning man was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh for the theft of Social Security benefits from a disabled child.

Jared Koeller, 47, was convicted of theft of public funds. His sentence includes 36 months of probation and an initial five months of home detention.

United States Attorney Troy Rivetti announced the conviction, stating that Koeller must pay $17,000 in restitution to the United States Social Security Administration. Koeller had served as the representative payee for the disabled child and misused the funds after the child was placed in the custody of another person.

United States Attorney Rivetti commended the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General for its investigation, which led to Koeller’s prosecution.

The Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division on April 7. This division is tasked with investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud against the American people.

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