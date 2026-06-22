Woman shot across the street from Pittsburgh nightclub, found in car at nearby gas station

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting near a nightclub in Homewood early Monday morning.

At around 1:35 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North Lang Avenue for a 14-round ShotSpotter.

Responding officers said they found a victim at the Sunoco about a half-mile away after she got in a car and left the area of the shooting. The woman was shot in the arm and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police determined the victim was standing in a parking lot across the street from a nightclub located in the 7100 block of Frankstown Avenue when shots were fired.

Public Safety officials said there are no suspects and no arrests have been made in the shooting.

Pittsburgh Police detectives continue to investigate.

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