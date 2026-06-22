Man arrested, accused of fatally stabbing father in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — A man is accused of stabbing his father to death over the weekend in Jefferson Hills.

Alhaji Buhari, 69, was found stabbed multiple times in a home on Arnoni Drive on Saturday afternoon. He died on scene.

The Allegheny County Police Department immediately began investigating. Through witness interviews and evidence collected on scene, detectives identified Alhaji’s son, Kabir Buhari, 42, as the suspect.

Detectives learned Kabir fled after the stabbing and later tracked him to a hotel in Bethesda, Maryland. ACPD says he was taken into custody on Monday morning by the Montgomery County Police Department in conjunction with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Kabir is facing a homicide charge and will be held in Montgomery County pending extradition to Allegheny County.

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