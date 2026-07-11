4,300 people help raise $1.5M to combat hunger in Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH — An effort by Pittsburgh sports teams to combat hunger in the region surpassed its fundraising goal!

The #BurghProud Challenge raised over $1.5 million for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, surpassing its initial $1 million goal. This successful month-long initiative in June gathered significant community support to provide food assistance for local families.

The challenge encouraged participants to move 30 miles in 30 days while raising critical funds. The Richard King Mellon Foundation provided a $1 million grant to match community donations. During the month of June, the community collectively raised $547,362, which the foundation matched dollar for dollar.

The Richard King Mellon Foundation contributed an additional $452,638 to support the Food Bank’s core food distribution operations, bringing the total impact of the #BurghProud initiative to more than $1.5 million.

The month-long campaign engaged more than 3,500 GoFundMe fundraisers and 4,300 unique supporters from 43 states. Key supporters included entrepreneur Mark Cuban, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Duquesne Light Company and the band Mt. Joy after their Pittsburgh concert. Media partners Audacy and iHeart Radio also provided critical support.

Charla Irwin-Buncher, Chief External Affairs Officer for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, expressed gratitude for the collective effort.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, the Richard King Mellon Foundation and the coming together of Pittsburgh’s iconic sports teams, more of our neighbors will have access to the nutritious food they need to thrive,” Irwin-Buncher said. “This achievement is a powerful reminder that when we come together with compassion and purpose, we can make a meaningful difference in so many lives.”

The over $1.5 million in donations will help the Food Bank and its network of food pantries and meal programs deliver enough food to provide 4.5 million meals for local families and individuals. This support is particularly crucial as children are out of school and without school-provided meals.

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