Pittsburgh sports teams join together to support community members facing food insecurity

PITTSBURGH — Leaders from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Steelers gathered Monday to announce a new effort to combat hunger across southwestern Pennsylvania, unveiling the inaugural “#BurghProud Challenge.”

The initiative encourages participants to raise money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank by committing to walk or run 30 miles over 30 days in June while launching fundraisers through GoFundMe.

Organizers said the campaign aims to mobilize thousands across the region to support neighbors facing food insecurity, which affects 1 in 5 children and 1 in 8 people in southwestern Pennsylvania.

“The teams in Pittsburgh share more than just colors,” Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams said. “Now is an opportunity to use the power of sports for something much bigger than just what happens on the field.”

Participants can register here beginning May 4.

Lisa Scales, president and CEO of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said the campaign comes at a critical time.

“This campaign is needed especially at this time when our demand is at an all-time high,” Scales said, noting that summer months can be particularly challenging as children lose access to school-provided meals.

Scales added that about half of those served by the food bank are seniors and children, “our most vulnerable neighbors” who are in urgent need of support.

Participants who raise $25 receive an official campaign T-shirt, while those who raise $2,500 can earn experiences such as Pirates tickets with batting practice access, a behind-the-scenes tour of Acrisure Stadium or a VIP practice experience with the Penguins. Those who raise $5,000 are eligible for all three experiences.

The effort is supported by the Richard King Mellon Foundation, which announced a $1 million matching grant to amplify donations.

“When we first started talking to everyone about this idea, we thought ‘let’s do something big that the city hasn’t seen before,’” said Sam Reiman, director and trustee of the foundation.

The challenge runs from June 1 through June 30 and encourages people to start fundraising campaigns benefiting the food bank and rally support within their communities.

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