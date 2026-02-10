$5.95M Sewickley Heights estate on over 10 acres listed for sale

SEWICKLEY HEIGHTS, Pa. — An estate property in Sewickley Heights is currently listed for sale for $5.95 million.

The property is listed with Kathe Barge at Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty, who declined to disclose the address for the property.

The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms and spans over 9,000 square feet. It is situated on 10.47 acres.

It was originally constructed in 1935.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group