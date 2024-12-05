$5K reward offered for information on Washington County cold case from 1996

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Washington County are offering a $5,000 reward for information that solves a cold case from 1996.

Sandra Lubbert, 36, worked as a bartender at The Crossings in Leetsdale. She closed the bar at 2 a.m. on July 16, 1996. The next morning, her personal belongings, including her license and paycheck, were found scattered near her car.

State police said 18 months later, a skull was found in Donegal Township. Forensics proved it was Luppert’s and more of her remains were found 500 yards from where the skull was found.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Washington Station, at 724-223-5200 or contact PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

