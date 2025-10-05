6 people facing charges after controlled purchases of illegal narcotics in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Six people are facing charges for allegedly selling illegal narcotics in Indiana County.

The Indiana County Drug Task Force filed charges after multiple controlled purchases of illegal narcotics were made, with laboratory tests confirming the substances, according to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi.

Joshua Kubas, 45, of Indiana, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of fentanyl occurred March 24 in the 400 block of N. Fourth Street, Indiana.

William Fatula, 53, of Nanty-Glo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of methamphetamine occurred July 28 in the 300 block of Philadelphia Street, Indiana.

Gregory Berry, 65, of Coral, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of methamphetamine occurred March 11 in the 300 block of Grant Street, Indiana.

Darrell Harrity, 63, of Indiana, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of crack cocaine occurred March 5 and 6 in the 300 block of Maple Street, Indiana.

Jenifer Woodward-Carney, 55, of Indiana, was charged with possession with intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of crack cocaine occurred July 10 in the 200 block of Washington Street, Indiana.

Lamaar McKamey, 46, of Indiana, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver. The controlled purchase of fentanyl occurred Feb. 28 in Blairsville, and another with crack cocaine occurred June 21 in Josephine.

