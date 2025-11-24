6 people hospitalized after overnight crash in North Fayette Township

NORTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Six people were hospitalized after an overnight crash in North Fayette Township.

First responders were called to Mahoney Road near Redwood Estates around 3:18 a.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash with injuries, according to the North Fayette Township VFD.

Police found three people about 50 feet over a hillside who said they’d been thrown from the vehicle. Another person was injured but walking, and two more were trapped in the vehicle.

Crews began securing the vehicle in place and assessing the people who were trapped.

More help was requested to free the trapped individuals and eventually transport all six patients.

Crews used a rope system to load some patients into a rescue basket and bring them up the hillside. The process took a while because of the steep slope, North Fayette officials say.

The patients were either flown or taken by ambulance to Pittsburgh hospitals.

Crews cleared the scene about two hours after the initial report.

