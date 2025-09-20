PLUM, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two school buses on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Allegheny County dispatchers say the crash happened near mile marker 50 on I-76 in Plum at 5:45 p.m. on Friday.

North Allegheny School District Superintendent Brendan Hyland said two buses were taking members of the marching band to a football game when the crash happened.

Six students went to local hospitals with minor injuries. Two adults were evaluated and chose to go to the hospital, too, Hyland said.

6 students, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash involving school buses on Pennsylvania Turnpike Multiple people were injured in a crash involving two school buses on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. (Murrysville Medic One/Murrysville Medic One)

The parents of the injured students were quickly contacted. The Transportation Department also contacted the parents of the other students on both buses.

“The North Allegheny School District genuinely appreciates the professionalism of all of the responders, band volunteers and district band personnel,” Hyland said.

All students who were not injured were released.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group