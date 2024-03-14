6-year-old girl thanks EMS crew, hospital staff that saved her father

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A 6-year-old girl thanked a local EMS crew and hospital staff for saving her father’s life after a major crash in Fayette County in 2023.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 40 and Hawes Road on Sept. 3. Two people died and seven others were hurt.

>> 2 dead, 7 hurt in Fayette County crash

A letter penned to Fayette EMS from the girl’s foster parent said thanks to the crew’s heroic efforts, she “still has her beloved papa in her life.” He was in a coma until November is recovering from the crash.

The girl’s letter said “Dear helpers, thank you for helping my papa.” She also drew the first responders a picture.

