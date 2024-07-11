Local

7-Eleven Day: How to get a free Slurpee Thursday

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

FTC Fines 7-Eleven $77 Million For Anticompetitive Acquisition NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: A 7-Eleven signage is seen at a store on Ocean Parkway on December 05, 2023 in the Prospect Park South neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough in New York City. The Federal Trade Commission filed a $77 million dollar lawsuit against the 7-Eleven convenience store chain for allegedly violating a 2018 consent order by acquiring a fuel outlet in Petersburg, Florida, without providing prior notice to the FTC. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on its annual free Slurpee drink day on Thursday.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will give every customer one free small Slurpee drink. Those who use 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards at checkout will receive an additional free small Slurpee that can be redeemed anytime through July 31.

The stores will feature a limited-time-only MTN DEW Freedom Fusion flavor in addition to all regular flavors.

This year, in honor of their relationship with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the chain enlisted the artistic talents of 7-year-old Nolan on an exclusive cup for the free Slurpees.

Customers can round up or donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at checkout through Aug. 27.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man who allegedly stole from local Giant Eagle accused of running from police while carrying baby
  • $2.3M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle
  • Ellen DeGeneres says ‘this is the last time you’re going to see me’ after Netflix special
  • VIDEO: Braddock considering merging with new Eastern Regional Mon Valley Police Department
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read