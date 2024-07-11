7-Eleven Day: How to get a free Slurpee Thursday

7-Eleven is celebrating its 97th birthday on its annual free Slurpee drink day on Thursday.

7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will give every customer one free small Slurpee drink. Those who use 7REWARDS and Speedy Rewards at checkout will receive an additional free small Slurpee that can be redeemed anytime through July 31.

The stores will feature a limited-time-only MTN DEW Freedom Fusion flavor in addition to all regular flavors.

This year, in honor of their relationship with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the chain enlisted the artistic talents of 7-year-old Nolan on an exclusive cup for the free Slurpees.

Customers can round up or donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at checkout through Aug. 27.

