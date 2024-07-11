Man who allegedly stole from local Giant Eagle accused of running from police while carrying baby

VERONA, Pa. — A shoplifting suspect is accused of running from police while carrying a 6-month-old baby on Wednesday.

Verona police were called to Giant Eagle at 200 Allegheny River Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. A manager told police that the suspect, identified as Andre Frazier, 31, shoplifted on Monday around the same time with a young child and was back again.

Police said Frazier was wearing the same clothes in both incidents, but had an infant with him on Wednesday.

Court documents say police told Frazier to put the baby in the car seat, but he refused and ran away holding the baby.

He allegedly ran in between cars on the road and handed the baby off to a woman.

Police ordered Frazier to the ground and court documents say he refused and kept running.

A good Samaritan cut off Frazier with his truck, allowing police to tase him. Frazier fell down, but got back up and kept running.

He was eventually taken into custody.

Police said that he was on parole for a drug delivery that resulted in death.

Frazier is charged with child endangerment, evading arrest and disorderly conduct.

