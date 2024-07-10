Lottery

$2.3M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2.34 million was sold at a local Giant Eagle.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket from Tuesday’s drawing sold at the Giant Eagle on Penny Lane Drive in Jeannette.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 14-30-41-44-46-48.

The store that sold the ticket earns a $10,000 bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Body pulled from creek near Montour Trail identified
  • ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash
  • Man, 19, involved in ‘execution-style’ killing of Ambridge teen pleads guilty to 3rd-degree murder
  • VIDEO: Owners of new Homewood attraction hope to make Pickleball accessible to all
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read