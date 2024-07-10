$2.3M Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at local Giant Eagle

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Check your tickets! A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $2.34 million was sold at a local Giant Eagle.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket from Tuesday’s drawing sold at the Giant Eagle on Penny Lane Drive in Jeannette.

The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 14-30-41-44-46-48.

The store that sold the ticket earns a $10,000 bonus.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

