7 suspects break into Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home; PlayStation, wallet stolen

PITTSBURGH — A PlayStation and a wallet were stolen on Monday evening when seven suspects broke into a home in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 1500 block of Oakdene Street at 5 p.m.

Two men were inside the home at the time of the invasion.

Police said six males and one female broke into the house.

The female approached the home and was used as a decoy to gain entry by asking to use a phone charger before the suspects kicked in the front door, according to police.

Police said the victims believed one of the actors had a gun and another possibly had a knife.

The men who were home at the time were able to escape through a second-story window. Neither of them were hurt.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

