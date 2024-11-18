9 local hospitals received A grades for safety from Leapfrog

PITTSBURGH — Nine Pittsburgh-region hospitals received A grades from health safety watchdog organization The Leapfrog Group in its fall report.

Receiving A grades were:

AHN Allegheny General Hospital, UPMC St. Margaret, UPMC Passavant, St. Clair Health, UPMC East in Monroeville, AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, AHN Wexford in Wexford, AHN Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, Independence Health System Frick Hospital in Mount Pleasant.

