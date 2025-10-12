911 dispatchers, tow truck operator save people from vehicle fires on Parkway West

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 911 dispatchers and a tow truck operator helped save two people from a fiery crash.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows flames shooting from vehicles along the Parkway West in Robinson Township early Saturday morning.

The Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company said dispatchers were heading home after their shift when they saw the fire.

A tow truck operator from McGann and Chester also stopped.

Together, they pulled both drivers to safety.

Both people were taken to a hospital to be treated.

“Our dispatchers very rarely get the recognition they deserve as being First Responders, but this morning they were first ON the scene and made a difference. Solid work,” the Moon Run Volunteer Fire Company said.

