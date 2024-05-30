AAA stresses importance of teen driving safety during ‘100 Deadliest Days’

We’re entering into the time frame of what AAA calls the “100 Deadliest Days’ of the year on the roads. Experts said it’s the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that drivers need to be extra careful.

With school about to be out for the summer, the end of May, June, July and August is when the number of deadly teen crashes jumps nationwide, according to AAA and data from the National Transportation Safety Board.

“We know that about seven people per day die in these fatal teen-related crashes,” said Tiffany Stanley, spokesperson for AAA East Central.

Inexperienced teen drivers might be driving with friends later into the night or could engage in unsafe practices like speeding or distracted driving. AAA said 16 and 17-year-olds are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash. Data shows 36% of all road fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. It also shows a 22% increase in the number of nighttime crashes per day involving teen drivers during the 100 deadliest days.

Families are encouraged to have open and honest conversations about safe driving while reminding their teens to be vigilant and make smart decisions like wearing a seatbelt.

“Make sure you’re exhibiting good driving behavior. Be a good role model for your teen. Make sure that they see you’re putting the cell phone away, that you’re not speeding, that you are following the road rules,” Stanley said.

AAA said it’s working with lawmakers on legislation focused on seat belt requirements, wireless device bans, and passenger restrictions.

