Police ask for public’s help in finding aggravated assault, kidnapping suspect in Washington County

EAST WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for several felonies in Washington County.

The East Washington Police Department shared information on Friday saying they are looking for Dustin Cochrane, 37.

Cochrane is wanted on felony charges of aggravated assault, robbery, kidnapping to facilitate a felony and burglary. He is also charged with stalking, simple assault and theft as misdemeanor charges.

Anyone who sees Cochrane is urged not to approach him.

Instead, police ask that you call 911 or contact the East Washington Borough Police Department via phone at 724-225-3521 or via email at police@eastwashingtonpa.gov.

Tips can be made anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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