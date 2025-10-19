Aaron Rodgers on pace to break Steelers franchise record

This article was originally published on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has 14 touchdown passes through six games. That puts him on pace for around 39, Will Graves of The Associated Press notes.

Ben Roethlisberger set the Steelers’ franchise record with 34 touchdown passes in 2018. Through six games, Rogers has completed 118 of 172 pass attempts (68.6%) for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a passer rating of 105.0. Rodgers is tied with Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions for the most touchdown passes this year.

The Steelers have received inconsistent quarterback play since Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season. They had high hopes for Kenny Pickett, but that experiment ended up being a disaster. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields did not work out in 2024, either. But nothing was worse than the Pickett years.

