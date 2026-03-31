‘Sovereign citizen’ facing nearly 20 charges, accused of driving SUV that resembled police cruiser

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man who investigators have identified as a sovereign is facing charges after police said they saw him driving a vehicle that resembled a police cruiser.

An officer on patrol noticed a black Ford Explorer with police-style antennas on the roof and no Pennsylvania inspection stickers parked at the Giant Eagle on Brighton Road in Ross Township on March 28.

As the officer approached, they noticed built-in police lights on the front and rear of the vehicle. There was also a light bar inside the rear windshield, court documents say. The vehicle had a “police interceptor” badge on the rear.

Another red flag, police say, was that the license plate did not have a legitimate registration.

The officer pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver for his license, registration and insurance. Police said he presented them with a “United Nations Driving Permit” that officers said was illegitimate. The man allegedly told the officer that he “does not answer questions: and handed him a book of information.

Police said the book contained:

The UN driving permit

A fake document that the man was trying to use as ID

A Lenapehoking certificate of title, which police said the man was using in place of a true title for the vehicle.

An Al Moroccan Empire at NJ RBL Bill of Sale, which police said the man trying to use as proof of a true Bill of Sale.

Using that book, the officer identified the man as a sovereign citizen.

Police said he had no insurance.

Officers said he gave them the fake name of Floreous Cinefine Bey. They said he refused to give them his true name multiple times and did not answer any questions.

Court documents filed on Sunday have since identified the man as Zachary Jerry. His age is still unknown.

Jerry faces nearly 20 misdemeanor charges and is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

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