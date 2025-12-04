Aaron Rodgers provides update on injury, clarifies comments made about team meetings

PITTSBURGH — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to deal with an injury to his left wrist.

On Wednesday, we got an update on his progress heading into Sunday’s game against Baltimore.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed he did not practice, but he’s progressing.

The Steelers need to be as healthy as possible for their biggest game of the season to this point on Sunday in Baltimore.

Rodgers said he’s planning to meet with team trainers to take a closer look at the support he’s wearing on his wrist in-game.

One major limitation for Rodgers last week against Buffalo he was unable to take snaps under center.

It sounds like he’s getting closer to doing that.

“I would love to be able to be out there under center, but that will be a later in the week decision. I didn’t come out of the game any worse for wear. Healing process has continued and we’ll see what happens as far as the type of cast I use come Sunday,” Rodgers said.

Sunday, after the Steelers lost to the Bills, Rodgers raised some eyebrows by noting the importance of everyone showing up to film sessions.

On Wednesday, he was asked for clarity on those comments, including whether there has been less than 100 percent attendance at those meetings.

“What I was talking about was, during the week, we have our meetings on Thursdays, and I meant that everybody [should] come there with an open mind and be self-critical, and work on the things you got to work on, and let’s get better. As far as any off-the-field stuff,

I’m not going to talk about any of that,” Rodgers said.

We got our first look at veteran receiver Adam Thielen, who had his first practice as a Steeler today.

The team claimed him off waivers from Minnesota yesterday.

We’re expecting to hear from him on Thursday.

