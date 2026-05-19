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Aaron Rodgers on verge of reaching historic career milestone

By Chris Ward, Steelers Now
Steelers Football Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) participates in the football team's OTA workout in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Ward, Steelers Now

PITTSBURGH — Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

With Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is likely to leap over Peyton Manning on the NFL all-time touchdown passing list this season. Rodgers, who has thrown 527 touchdown passes, needs just 13 TD passes to move ahead of Manning for third all-time.

Rodgers would likely need to play two more seasons to surpass Drew Brees (571) for second place, while Tom Brady’s all-time record of 649 career touchdowns seems to be out of reach.

Rodgers finished 15th in the NFL in passing yards (3,322) last season, along with posting an impressive 24-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He played in 16 of the 17 regular season games, only missing the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears due to a suffering multiple fractures in his non-throwing (left) wrist.

In Week 3 last season against the New England Patriots, Rodgers surpassed his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Brett Favre, for the fourth-most career touchdown passes.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

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