Aaron Rodgers on verge of reaching historic career milestone

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With Aaron Rodgers returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he is likely to leap over Peyton Manning on the NFL all-time touchdown passing list this season. Rodgers, who has thrown 527 touchdown passes, needs just 13 TD passes to move ahead of Manning for third all-time.

Rodgers would likely need to play two more seasons to surpass Drew Brees (571) for second place, while Tom Brady’s all-time record of 649 career touchdowns seems to be out of reach.

Rodgers finished 15th in the NFL in passing yards (3,322) last season, along with posting an impressive 24-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He played in 16 of the 17 regular season games, only missing the Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears due to a suffering multiple fractures in his non-throwing (left) wrist.

In Week 3 last season against the New England Patriots, Rodgers surpassed his former Green Bay Packers teammate, Brett Favre, for the fourth-most career touchdown passes.

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