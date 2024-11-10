ACC Issues Non-Answer on Replayed Fourth Down Play

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

A request was put in for the ACC to explain the controversial call that resulted in a replayed fourth down following a Pitt run stuff on fourth-and-1 that resulted in a turnover on downs Saturday night.

The ACC responded with:

“Prior to completion of the substitution process, the ball was improperly snapped before the officials were in position to officiate. There is no foul, the play clock is set to 25 seconds and the clock starts on the ready-for-play signal.”

So, the ACC restated what happened and didn’t answer any questions. And with the answer, it raises the question of why Virginia wasn’t called for an illegal snap infraction.

