Protesters gather in local counties to participate in nationwide ‘Hands Off’ rallies

Protests were held in multiple Pittsburgh-area counties as part of the national “Hands Off” movement.

According to a release, Hands Off is an all-in movement for the pro-democracy and pro-worker movement. The group said that President Trump and Elon Musk are “gutting services, raising prices and racing towards slashing Medicaid, Social Security and more.”

Here’s a look at the movements in local communities.

Pittsburgh

Two “Hands Off” protests were held in Pittsburgh on Saturday. The first was held downtown outside the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Mayor Ed Gainey was one of multiple speakers at the Downtown Pittsburgh event. He joined former Congressman Conor Lamb, Dena Stanley, Monica Ruiz, Alliyson Feldmann, Miracle Jones, Marian Jarlenski, Beth Mikus, and Alisa Grisham.

“They’re not taking anything from the billionaires but the people that need the care and this is why we are rallying today and with this type of unity, this is what it’s all about,” Gainey said.

The Downtown protest was organized by a group of organizations including The Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, the League of Women Voters of Greater Pittsburgh, Casa San Jose, Indivisible Grassroots Pittsburgh, Progress PA, Partners for Progress SWPA, Mondays with(OUT) McCormick, Steel City Stonewall Democrats, the 14th Ward Independent Democratic Club, the SWPA Coalition of Labor Union Women, and other community partners.

Thousands of people attend 'Hands Off' protest in Downtown Pittsburgh The demonstration had a rally of speakers followed by a march to Mellon Square. Organizers shared that they expected thousands of Pennsylvanians to attend. (WPXI/WPXI)

At 6 p.m., a second rally began in Shadyside.

Activist Vicki Sheridan organized that protest at the corner of Shady and Fifth Avenues.

Organizers say around 1,200 people attended that event.

Protesters gather in local counties to participate in nationwide 'Hands Off" protests Protesters gathered in Shadyside to participate in a "Hands Off" rally. (WPXI/WPXI)

The Republican Committee of Allegheny County did not share any response to the protests on their social media accounts. They are hosting a Republican gathering on April 24. They said it will bring together community leaders and a common group of people to celebrate shared goals.

Westmoreland County

PHOTOS: 'Hands Off' protests held across Western Pennsylvania Protesters gathered outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. (WPXI/WPXI)

A protest was held outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

“These corrupt and greedy individuals think they are above the law and can violate judicial orders, and even our Constitution. They are counting on us to stay home, to be overwhelmed, and discouraged in response to their blatant assaults against us. But we refuse to be silent – people are coming forward with their personal stories and telling them Hands Off,” said protest organizer Abby Graham-Pardus.

A group of counter-protesters gathered outside the courthouse during this event too, showing support for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

PHOTOS: 'Hands Off' protests held across Western Pennsylvania Protesters gathered outside the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg. (WPXI/WPXI)

The Westmoreland County Republican Committee for District 3 shared a post on their Facebook page in response to the protests happening around the country.

Beaver County

Protesters gathered outside the Beaver County Courthouse from 1 to 3 p.m. for a protest.

Organizers estimate that over 600 people attended.

Congressman Chris Deluzio and Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible were speakers at the event.

“When you’re the richest man in the world, it’s easy to take a hacksaw to critical programs without considering the impact of your actions,” said Bible. “The youth in Beaver County will suffer because of DOGE and Elon Musk. My office will not be able to afford many of the programs we currently offer and that means we are all worse off.”

PHOTOS: 'Hands Off' protests held across Western Pennsylvania Protesters gathered outside the Beaver County Courthouse on Saturday. (The Beaver County Democratic Committee /The Beaver County Democratic Committee)

The Republican Committee of Beaver County responded to the event, saying parts of the government were corrupt and that they were just mad they got caught.

The committee also encouraged attendees to keep their cool and think before they spoke.

Washington County

Protesters also gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse on Saturday from 1-3 p.m.

PHOTOS: 'Hands Off' protests held across Western Pennsylvania A "Hands Off" was held outside the Washington County Courthouse. (WPXI/WPXI)

Washington County Republicans expressed skepticism about the protest. They shared an image advertising the Washington County protest as a volunteer opportunity.

