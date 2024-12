PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is about to be Thunderstruck!

Rock legends AC/DC is hitting the road across the United States for the first time in nine years.

As part of their 13-stop “Power Up” tour, the Grammy award-winning rock band will shake Acrisure Stadium all night long on May 8.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m. here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group