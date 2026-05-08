Scattered showers overnight with wet weather over the weekend

PITTSBURGH — Keep the umbrella handy this evening, scattered showers continue with a steadier rain overnight; lows will be in the 40s.

Morning rain is expected on Saturday with clouds and breaks for some sun after lunchtime. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A shower and a few thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north of Pittsburgh, Saturday evening.

Cloudy start on Mother’s Day with the chance of scattered light showers possible early in the day through early afternoon. Dry weather is expected for Sunday evening into the start of the work week. Monday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

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