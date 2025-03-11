Acrisure announces acquisition of Pittsburgh-based Mockenhaupt Benefits Group

PITTSBURGH — Acrisure, a Michigan-based fintech and insurance company, best known locally as the naming rights sponsor of the Steelers’ home field, has made a local acquisition.

On Monday, the company announced that it had acquired Pittsburgh-based Mockenhaupt Benefits Group.

Mockenhaupt is an actuarial group that provides services to local government pension plans. According to a release from Acrisure, the buy will “enhance its pension servicing capabilities to better support municipalities across Pennsylvania.”

Mockenhaupt Benefits Group has a robust pension servicing business. The firm has a client base of nearly 200 municipalities with about 400 pension and retiree medical plans. Acrisure takes over this business with the acquisition. In fact, with the move, Acrisure becomes the second-largest pension services provider in Pennsylvania.

