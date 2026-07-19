Thousands of homes without power following severe storms on Saturday

Thousands of homes are without power following severe storms on Saturday.

Duquesne Light Company reports just under 2,000 power outages.

Of those, 1,469 were reported in Allegheny County and 529 power outages were reported in Beaver County.

Click here to report a power outage to Duquesne Light Company.

West Penn Power reports over 4,000 power outages. Their outages are as follows:

Allegheny County - 1,776 power outages

Armstrong County - 554 power outages

Indiana County - 952 power outages

Washington County - 493 power outages

Westmoreland County - 443 power outages

Click here to report a power outage to West Penn Power.

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