NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A person was rescued after falling off a cliff in Lawrence County.

Officials with New Castle Firefighters Local 160 said they were called to the East Side on Friday afternoon for reports of a person who had fallen from a cliff.

Firefighters said the person fell 40 feet onto a hillside.

Person rescued after falling off cliff in Lawrence County (New Castle Firefighters Local 160/New Castle Firefighters Local 160)

Crews used a rope rescue haul system to get the victim to safety. That person was then taken to a hospital to be treated.

Their status is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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