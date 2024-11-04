Acting Pittsburgh police chief holds press conference ahead of Monday rallies, Election Day

PITTSBURGH — By now, it’s safe to say that Allegheny County is considered one of the top prizes in the 2024 presidential election, making Pittsburgh a very popular spot for campaign stops.

“So far this year, we’ve done 34 dignitary visits in the city of Pittsburgh, with 18 of those occurring between September and November,” said Chris Ragland, acting police chief for the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

Now there is a final push for votes, as Former President Trump plans to hold a rally Monday night at PPG Paints Arena. Vice President Kamala Harris is also slated to arrive in the region Monday for her rally at the Carrie Blast Furnace in the Swissvale area.

Before Trump’s rally in Downtown Pittsburgh, Ragland held an Election Week press conference. He said the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is fully staffed for the event and is working with the Secret Service from roughly 5-8 p.m.

Ragland said that Harris’ event will have much less of an impact for Pittsburgh police, since it’s being held outside of city limits. As of Monday morning, there were no active threats for either event, according to police.

“We understand that people may wish to come exercise their First Amendment rights. We welcome that, we support that, and we will protect that,” Ragland said.

As for Election Day and the rest of the week, the police schedule allows for multiple contingencies and maximum coverage of officers throughout the city of Pittsburgh.

“Their shifts are going to remain on their usual 10-hours, but their off days and accrued days have been cancelled,” Ragland said.

Ragland could not say how many officers are detailed for the Trump event but said they’ll be collaborating with state police and other law enforcement agencies as the week continues.

