OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa — Crews are fighting a fire in Butler County along Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township.

One person has been injured and flown to the hospital as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group