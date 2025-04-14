Severe storms this evening, damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes possible

PITTSBURGH — Severe weather is possible later today with the strongest storms likely south of Pittsburgh.

Scattered storms will develop late in the day to our southwest and move into the area toward evening. Severe storms could bring damaging winds and hail to the area, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Make sure to check the latest forecast tonight and through the day on Monday.

Behind this system temperatures turn much cooler for Tuesday with very gusty winds. It will be a gray day with on and off showers developing. Winds will be out of the west at 22-28 mph with gusts topping 40 mph at times.

