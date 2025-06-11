Active-duty Army service member wins $1.3M on the day he opens an online PA lottery account

An active duty Army service member celebrated his big lottery win on Tuesday.

Christopher Lehman, who has served in the Army for 25 years, won over $1.3 million in the Pennsylvania Lottery Jackpot Spectacular online game.

He had just moved to Beaver County from New Hampshire and won the big prize on the first day he opened his online lottery account.

"She [Lehman’s wife] always says I’m the lucky one because I’ll either break even or win. I hardly ever lose on that, so I was like...if I hardly ever lose, let me try this," he said.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says Lehman and his wife plan to use the money to pay off their mortgage and a car loan, then invest the rest.

