Adams Township considering zoning ordinance amendment that could bring sporting complexes to town

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Adams Township Community Park, right next to the municipal building, is a popular spot. But Aiden Hall, who lives in Adams Township, tells Channel 11 there’s not always a lot of opportunities in his hometown.

“Me and my buddies always try to do something weekly, like sports activity wise. It’s hard to find something when there’s other school activities going on, or other sports in general,” he said.

An amendment being considered to the zoning ordinance would allow indoor and outdoor recreation complexes, as well as arenas and convention centers, to be built in the township.

“It’s likely a possibility you could see indoor soccer fields, basketball courts, swimming pools, all of those types of things,” Mike Tylka said, the Adams Township Manager.

There have been some initial calls from interested developers looking to build if the amendment is passed. There’s no word on what exactly those new developments would be.

But if it passes, the township is focused on two commonly traveled areas of the township.

“Would be along our 228 corridor and some of the stubs with the heavier traveled roads, and also along our industrial road in one of our major north-south arterial roadways,” Tylka said.

Hall thinks it would be a good thing.

“It’s a good possibility for people to do more physical activities, hang out with people and play sports. It would bring more people, bring more money to the township, do all that stuff, yeah,” he said.

Township supervisors are taking some more time to get more opinions from people who live here before voting. Tylka said the possibility is exciting.

“But we want to make sure it’s done in a manner that any impacts would be mitigated for our residents,” he said.

Tylka said the next public hearing will be sometime in January.

