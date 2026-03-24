Adams Township, Mars residents continue discussion on possible merger

Leaders in two quickly growing Butler County communities are meeting to further discuss the possibility of joining forces.

People who live in both Mars and Adams Township attended a meeting on Tuesday night to learn how things could change if the two communities merge.

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If the Borough of Mars and Adams Township merge into one, a tentative name for the new community would be “Mars Township.”

The combined township is a real possibility, after there have been multiple informational meetings to educate residents on what a merger could mean.

“I think it’s just a case where it’s progress and in the long run better for the community,” Gary Zeig of Adams Township said.

Mars leadership thinks it would be a good thing for their residents, as their property taxes could go down.

“Seeing is believing; I guess that’s possible. Compared to some other areas, our property tax really isn’t that high; it’s in the middle. But it would be helpful,” Dennis Johnston of Mars said.

Another benefit is that police coverage would be more widespread throughout the two communities.

A new library is in the works in Mars, which is a project that Adams Township has contributed funding to.

“I think it’s probably a good idea given how much growth we have here. Neither town is big enough to [accommodate] all the needs that will be forthcoming,” Johnston said.

The last meeting was in January, where several residents voiced concerns and had questions about the merger, which is expected again this evening.

“It’s got to start sometime. I think it’s going to happen eventually and it’s for the best of the community. I don’t have any complaints with it,” Zeig said.

It would be on the ballot in November, and if voted through, likely go into effect in 2028.

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