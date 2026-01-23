2 Butler County communities explore possibility of merging

MARS, Pa. — Two Butler County communities are exploring a merger.

Mars is surrounded on all sides by Adams Township.

During a meeting held at 12 Oaks Mansion in Mars on Thursday night, officials started exploring what the future would look like if they combined.

Leaders say a merger could reduce taxes, improve police coverage and municipal services.

Many concerns at first, but seemed to be open and interested in the merger.

“I am looking forward to the future if we were to move forward with this merger,” one resident told Channel 11.

The tentative working title for the combined community is, “Mars Township.”

A question would be put on a ballot to determine whether or not the communities would merge.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group