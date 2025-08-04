Additional mosquitoes test positive for West Nile Virus, 6 Pittsburgh neighborhoods to be sprayed

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny County Health Department announced that additional mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile Virus, prompting spraying in six Pittsburgh neighborhoods on Wednesday.

The affected neighborhoods include Beltzhoover, Knoxville, Mount Washington, Brighton Heights, Marshall–Shadeland and California–Kirkbride. The health department will use Zenivex E20, a low-risk insecticide, to treat these areas.

“Generally, the species of mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus are active from dusk to dawn,” said Nicholas Baldauf, a vector control specialist at the Allegheny County Health Department.

Crews will conduct the spraying using a truck-mounted Ultra Low Volume (ULV) sprayer from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. If it rains, the spraying will be postponed to Thursday during the same hours.

West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites. While most people infected do not feel sick, about one in five develop symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches.

There are no vaccines or medications to treat West Nile Virus. Residents are advised to use insect repellent and wear long sleeves and pants to reduce the risk of mosquito bites.

Residents can help control the mosquito population by eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed. The health department encourages reporting of mosquito breeding sites through their online form or by calling 412-350-4046.

