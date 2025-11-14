Additional restrictions coming to I-79, Wexford interchange ramps

PennDOT will implement additional restrictions on Interstate 79 and the Wexford Interchange ramps in Allegheny County starting Friday night, weather permitting.

These restrictions are part of the ongoing I-79/Route 910 Wexford interchange project, which aims to improve traffic flow and safety in the area. The restrictions will include single-lane closures and flagging operations to facilitate construction activities such as barrier removal, milling, paving and signal installation.

On Friday night, a single-lane restriction will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday morning on northbound I-79 at the Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73) interchange off-ramp for attenuator and barrier removal work.

From Monday through Friday, Nov. 17-21, there will be single-lane restrictions on weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on northbound I-79 from just north of the I-79/I-279 split to Mingo Road. These restrictions are for milling and paving operations of the temporary northbound I-79 off-ramp to Route 910/Wexford (Exit 73), as well as barrier placement work.

Additionally, during the same time frame, single-lane restrictions and flagging operations will occur weekdays from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at the intersection of Wexford Bayne Road and Nicholson Road. This is to allow crews to continue temporary signal installation and roadway widening work.

The restrictions are expected to cause delays, and PennDOT advises drivers to plan accordingly and consider alternative routes.

