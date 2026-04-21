Man sentenced for role in deadly 2022 triple shooting in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a deadly triple shooting that happened in Pittsburgh in 2022.

Jaylone Hines, 25, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced to 12.5-25 years in prison, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said on Tuesday.

Jaylone Hines Jaylone Hines (WPXI/WPXI)

The shooting happened at a bus stop on the 300 block of Cedar Avenue in East Allegheny on Oct 15, 2022. Police responded to reports of 27 shots fired and found Jacquelyn C. Mehalic, 33 and Betty J Averytt, 59, dead at the scene.

John Hornezes, 20, was found shot. He later died at a hospital.

Police said the incident was a shootout between two rival groups.

Mehalic and Averytt were innocent bystanders who were killed in the crossfire while waiting for the bus.

“It is a heartbreaking, devastating circumstance when anyone loses their life to acts of gun violence,” District Attorney Stephen Zappala said. “Our deepest condolences go out to the families who have had to deal with the unexpected loss of their loved ones.”

In November 2022, police charged Jaylone Hines and Charron Troutman for their involvement.

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Samuel Pegues was also charged in the shooting later in November.

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At the time, all three men were charged with criminal homicide. None of them would go to jail on those charges.

Hines was acquitted of criminal homicide in January 2026.

The charges he was sentenced for on Tuesday include carrying a firearm without a license, for which he was sentenced to three and a half to seven years, and carrying a firearm without a license, for which he was sentenced to eight and a half to 18 years.

The homicide charges filed against Pegues and Troutman were dropped in January, 2023.

Troutmann pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and several gun charges in June, 2025. He is currently serving his sentence of at least eight years in prison.

Charron Troutman Charron Troutman (WPXI/WPXI)

The incident on Cedar Avenue was an indirect catalyst for another incident of violence. At least five people were shot outside John Hornezes’s funeral in Brighton Heights.

Hezekiah Nixon and Shawn Davis were charged in connection with that shooting.

Nixon is currently serving his sentence for his role in that shooting and another deadly shooting that happened on the North Side in August, 2022.

Hezekiah Nixon Hezekiah Nixon (WPXI/WPXI)

Davis’s case is still ongoing.

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